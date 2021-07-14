Cancel
Science

New hope in the fight against chronic wasting disease

By John Hayes, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Post-Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo early symptoms, no cure, always fatal, remains in the environment for decades and is rapidly spreading among wild and fenced deer throughout the United States. The public remains largely unaware of, or unconcerned about, a serious problem that some media dismissively call “zombie deer disease.” But conservationists understand that if chronic wasting disease significantly diminishes populations of a major keystone species that impacts everything around it, the environment may never be the same. Although humans can’t catch CWD, its ripple effects eventually could be felt by everyone.

