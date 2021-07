As economies reopen, there are concerns that price rises could spiral as supply struggles to meet a sudden uptick in demand.Fresh data has added fuel to these inflation worries. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics released figures that showed their measure of price rises, the Consumer Prices Index, rose to 2.5 per cent in the 12 months to June, up from 2.1 per cent to May. This was a bigger leap than many economists had expected and the highest level in nearly three years. It followed data from the US on Tuesday that showed inflation at 13-year high of...