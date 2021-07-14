Zinc mining accident in Tennessee kills 1 worker, injures 2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One worker was killed and two others were injured in an accident at an underground zinc mine in Tennessee, authorities said. The accident occurred Tuesday at Nyrstar’s Immel Mine in Knox County, news media outlets reported. The two injured workers were brought to the surface by mine rescue personnel, then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said Rural/Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell.www.wrcbtv.com
