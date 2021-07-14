Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Zinc mining accident in Tennessee kills 1 worker, injures 2

Wrcbtv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One worker was killed and two others were injured in an accident at an underground zinc mine in Tennessee, authorities said. The accident occurred Tuesday at Nyrstar’s Immel Mine in Knox County, news media outlets reported. The two injured workers were brought to the surface by mine rescue personnel, then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, said Rural/Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Industry
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bagwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Accident#Ap#Immel Mine#Rural Metro#Dutch#Knoxville News Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Industry
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 2

Community Policy