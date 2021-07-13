Affordable Housing, Developers Of Color Need Each Other, But Also So Much More

Two council members whose approvals are needed to move the rezoning of SoHo and NoHo forward are pushing for more affordable units before they will give their blessing. Council members Margaret Chin and Carlina Rivera are asking the Department of City Planning to “come back to the table” and create a rezoning plan that will make sure there is more affordable housing included in the plan, according to multiple reports. The members, both of whom represent part of the area set for rezoning, need to agree to the plan before it can go ahead. In a letter released Tuesday, Chin and Rivera said the department “has not addressed real issues raised by sincere housing and community advocates,” the New York Post reports.