Google Just Unlocked The Mysteries Of Travel Demand—And The Tourism Industry Can’t Wait To Have At It

Since February, there have been three little dots next to each link in Google’s search results. If you’ve noticed the dots and clicked on them, you’ve gotten a pop-up panel called “About this result” that’s provided information such as a description of the site Google is linking to, how long it’s been in the Google index, and whether it’s encrypted. Now Google is building out this info panel with a section called “Your search & this result,” which offers details on why a particular page is in the results.