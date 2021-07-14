Cancel
Google Just Unlocked The Mysteries Of Travel Demand—And The Tourism Industry Can’t Wait To Have At It

By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
For a great many of the 16 million people who work in the $2.6 trillion U.S. tourism industry, getting an accurate assessment of travel demand is akin to finding the Holy Grail. For destination organizations and visitor bureaus at the national, state and local level, pinning down where people want to travel is the key to efficiently managing budgets and spending. Airlines gauge travel demand when deciding where to open new routes. Hotels and other tourism-related businesses use demand forecasting to right-size supply and determine how many employees to hire.

Forbes

Design And Ad Creative Across Cultures: What To Consider

Solomon Thimothy is the Founder of Clickx, where he works with agencies and clients to develop predictable and scalable growth strategies. I’ve been in the digital agency business for 15 years. In that time, we’ve served clients spanning from the Upper East Side all the way to Southern California. On a broader scale, we’ve contributed to advertising and marketing campaigns from European countries to luxury markets in Dubai. Each city has its own cultural norms, desires and key market influences. I could expand on the former, but for now we’ll focus on how advertising differs on a global scale.

