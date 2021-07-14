Cancel
Williamsville, NY

Parents, community members host ‘unmask’ rally outside Williamsville district office

By SAMANTHA FLAVELL Associate Editor
Amherstbee.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of Tuesday, July 6, prior to the Williamsville Board of Education meeting, a group of community members along with the support of two local senators gathered outside the Williamsville district office to voice their desire to see the mask mandate removed for schools. While the rally was created with Williamsville in mind specifically, residents from the Southtowns, […]

