Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Senior Center having lunch and special presentation Friday

By Jake Goodman
poncapost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ponca City Senior Center would like to invite community seniors to lunch and a special presentation from members of the Ponca City Police Department, on Friday July 16th. The presentation on cyber awareness will inform seniors about some of the pitfalls that exist online and how best to avoid them. Seniors are increasingly targeted online by a growing number of sophisticated bad actors who seek to prey on those who may be most inexperienced with technology. Lunch at the center is $3 and begins at 11:30 am; the presentation to follow shortly after.

www.poncapost.com

Comments / 0

