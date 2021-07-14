Covid restrictions to remain in Wales until at least August 7 and face masks for longer

Covid restrictions will remain in Wales until at least August 7 - and compulsory face masks for even longer than that.

First Minister Mark Drakeford today announced a major split from Boris Johnson ’s approach of lifting almost all lockdown laws this coming Monday.

Wales will move fully to 'Level 1' from July 17. This means instead of removing almost all legal restrictions, indoor gatherings in Wales will still be limited to six people maximum.

This rule of six will include private homes and holiday accommodation.

It comes hours after Scotland's First Minister and London mayor Sadiq Khan both broke ranks with Boris Johnson to say they would make face masks compulsory on public transport.

Transport for London is planning to make coverings a "condition of carriage", while Ms Sturgeon told clinically vulnerable Scots: "We will not abandon you."

From July 17 in Wales, limits on numbers at outdoor events and public places will be removed, and outdoor premises and events will have "greater flexibility" on social distancing.

Also from July 17, organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing, ice rinks will reopen, and up to 30 children can visit activity centres.

Wales is then preparing to move to ‘level 0’ - which would eliminate all legal limits on gatherings indoors - on August 7.

However, this date is not yet confirmed, and face masks will continue to be required by law in “most indoor public places” and public transport even beyond this date.

Apart from face masks, the Welsh government says "all premises would be able to open and most – but not all – restrictions will be removed" from August 7, if the date happens as planned.

Double-jabbed people who were vaccinated in the UK will also no longer have to self-isolate if returning to Wales from an amber list country.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We are entering a new phase of the pandemic.

"Cases of the virus have risen sharply since the delta variant emerged six weeks ago but, thanks to our fantastic vaccination programme, we are not seeing these translate into large numbers of people falling seriously ill or needing hospital treatment.

"We can be reasonably confident that vaccination has weakened the link between infections and serious illness.

"But there is still a risk that this third wave of the pandemic could cause real harm – either direct harm from the virus or indirect harm from, for example, people having to isolate.

"We can move to alert level one for indoor spaces from 17 July and go further for outdoor spaces because we know the risk of transmission outdoors is lower.

"We are also publishing plans for a new alert level zero, which will have fewer legal restrictions but which will still need all of us to take steps to protect ourselves."