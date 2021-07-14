Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Get your hands on your club's 21/22 special pre-season guide

By Megan Wellens
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysbCY_0awU15Gx00

With the Premier League season kicking off on August 13, fans will be readying themselves for another season to remember.

There are some big opening weekend clashes, with Tottenham facing Manchester City and Manchester United against Leeds, giving top-flight fans some big games on the return of full capacity crowds.

There is some major football going on elsewhere too with the Championship kicking off a week before and the Scottish Premier League beginning July 31.

Ahead of the return of a full footballing calendar, we are celebrating 41 clubs across the leagues with special edition pre-season guide for the 21/22 season.

Each pre-season guide contains a run down of all the key analysis and information of each team and their rivals from some of the best journalists from across the country.

These one-off pre-season guides are available for fans to pre-order now and will arrive before the all the campaigns kick off.

Not only will they be with you in no time, they cost just the price of postage and packaging.

Every pre-season guide also includes breakdowns of each club in the competition, with key stats that could help make or break a club's season. They have all the latest information around the grounds as football puts supporters back at the heart of the action.

To get your hands on a copy of our superb guide couldn't be easier.

Simply follow the link to your club's special edition pre-season guide and confirm that you want a copy of the guide sending to your home, it will only cost you £1.25 to cover postage and packaging.

Premier League:

Championship:

League One:

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

381K+
Followers
79K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Guide#The Premier League#Special Edition#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

Hands-On: FIFA 22’s goalies may be game changers this season

The complaints that FIFA is the same every year have pretty much become an annual tradition by this point. Although the more dedicated players who devour the game each year and put hundreds of hours into it can clearly see the differences made in gameplay with each iteration, for the most part people are very much of the opinion that EA is trotting out the same thing every 12 months.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Said Benrahma's stunning strike against former club Brentford hands West Ham 1-0 victory as David Moyes's side keep up their unbeaten pre-season campaign

A stunning Said Benrahma goal on his return to Brentford saw West Ham maintain their unbeaten pre-season campaign with a 1-0 victory in west London. Benrahma, facing his former club for the first time since leaving back in October, beautifully curled the Hammers in front just past the hour mark and his sumptuous strike was greeted with loud applause from the Brentford supporters.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea to Send Loftus-Cheek on Bundesliga Loan This Summer

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could depart Chelsea on a Bundesliga loan move this summer, according to reports. The midfielder has impressed in pre-season but could be set for another Stamford Bridge departure. As per Sun Sport, Chelsea are looking to send Loftus-Cheek to the German Bundesliga to get his career...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

5 of the summer’s top Premier League signings

The Premier League train rolls back into town on Friday, August 13 when new boys Brentford host Arsenal. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the finances of top-flight clubs, plenty of expenditure has occurred this summer. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?

2,077,582 - that's how many people you can fit in every stadium in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, all at once. Think of the traffic. Home is where the heart is for all of us. All we have to do is utter the words "home ground" and you conjure the image of your own stadium. Some are goliath glass structures with gormet burgers and NFL hosting capabilities. Others are small shacks with wooden seats just out of town.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Premier League clubs want Brandon Williams on loan

Manchester United full back Brandon Williams is a sought after loan target for a couple Premier League clubs this summer, with Southampton and Norwich City both rumored to be lobbying for his services. Norwich, who have bounced right back up to the Premier League after a season back in the...
UEFAsnntv.com

Leeds United Football Club

Originally Posted On: English Professional Football Club – Leeds United Football Club (sbotop.one) Leeds United Football Club or LUFC is an English professional football team based out of Leeds in England. The club plays home matches at Elland road (but didn’t for a brief period in the recent past) and wears white colors. Leeds and Manchester United share a rivalry that goes decades back. Some of the derby matches include games against Bradford, Sheffield United, etc. The club is sponsored by SBOTOP, Adidas, and JD Sports.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Kyogo Furuhashi relishing chance to emulate compatriot at Celtic Park

Kyogo Furuhashi remembers watching Shunsuke Nakamura bring down Manchester United at Celtic Park and wants to create similar excitement with the Hoops fans. Furuhashi became the latest Japan international to join Celtic when he completed a move from Vissel Kobe last month. The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of Nakamura,...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League preseason schedule, start time, dates, fixtures, results

Premier League preseason is in full swing with teams back in full training and playing games here, there and everywhere as they prepare for the 2021-22 season. Of course, due to the current situation around the globe, PL clubs are going on much shorter preseason breaks than usual and most are remaining in the UK ahead of the new campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Southampton set price for Blackburn target Obafemi

Southampton have set a £6 million transfer fee for Michael Obafemi this summer. According to The Sun, the Premier League outfit are aware that Obafemi is in demand. There is strong interest from Blackburn Rovers in the 21-year-old, as he enters the last year of his contract. But Southampton will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy