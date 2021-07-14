Cancel
Chelsea ‘ask Juventus about Federico Chiesa transfer and willing to pay £85m for Italy’s Euro 2020 star’

By Jake Lambourne
 10 days ago

CHELSEA have reportedly been rebuffed by Juventus in their quest to sign winger Federico Chiesa for £85million.

The 23-year-old was one of the players of the tournament at Euro 2020 as he helped Italy win their first European Championship since 1968.

Italy star Federico Chiesa proved to be influential in the Azzurri winning Euro 2020 Credit: Getty
Chelsea have reportedly had an £85million offer for Chiesa knocked back by Juventus Credit: Getty

Chiesa is currently halfway through a two-year loan spell in Turin from Fiorentina, with the Old Lady having an obligation to permanently sign him next year.

That deal could be worth as much as £43million, and it has been claimed they have rejected an offer from the Blues almost twice as much as that.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the West Londoners have identified the player as a key target with Thomas Tuchel looking to strengthen his side.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich is willing to splash the cash this summer after Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time.

And the Premier League giants are said to have tabled an £85m bid to sign the forward, though Juve refused to entertain the offer.

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann previously spoke of his admiration for Chiesa, though he conceded that he could prove too costly.

He remarked: "Chiesa is a great player, I think he's extraordinary.

"He's very fast with very good dribbling and finishing, but he also has a very, very high pricetag."

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano followed up on Chelsea's alleged offer by declaring that the Serie A outfit are not prepared to part ways with him.

The Italian journalist tweeted: "Juventus have no intention to open talks with any club for Federico Chiesa.

"Chelsea, Bayern... there’s no chance. He’s considered 'untouchable'.

"Juve paid €10m [£8.5m] loan fee in 2020... and will pay €40m [£34m] to Fiorentina in 2022 as obligation to buy + €10m [£8.5m] add-ons."

As well as Chiesa, Chelsea are also determined to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Though it is understood that BVB will only let their prized asset go for £150million.

