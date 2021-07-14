Cancel
Wells Fargo wary on prospect of asset restriction easing

By Metro US
Metro International
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co’s Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said the bank was not yet planning for the end of a damaging asset cap imposed by regulators after it smashed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter earnings. The Federal Reserve in early 2018 ordered Wells Fargo to keep its assets...

