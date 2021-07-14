When U2 Performed at the KMart on Astor Place

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Kmart on Astor Place in the East Village closed its doors for the last time. For more than two decades, the Kmart at 770 Broadway was a popular shopping destination for both residents of lower Manhattan and those coming in from uptown or the outer boroughs. The Kmart, which was once three floors, had shrunk to two floors by 2018 and now has shuttered for good. Many had memories from when they went there as a child, and others were devastated that the rather affordable department store chain had closed entirely in Manhattan — after the iconic West 34th Street location at Penn Station shuttered in May 2020. There are now only 23 Kmart shops left in the country and only four open in New York.

