An official probe has been launched after a mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, police have announced.Graffiti – which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as “racially aggravated” – appeared on the artwork, in Withington, Manchester, after the match. It was not immediately clear what had been written, but a local man, Ed Wellard, was pictured covering up the words with bin liners. Later on Monday, residents from Withington – where Rashford is from – decorated the black squares with messages of love and support for him....