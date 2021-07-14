Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Global railcar market improving and poised for more growth: Greenbrier

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA focus on sustainability could be a boon for railcar manufacturers as European and North American customers pursue larger, higher-capacity railcars as a means to optimize rail shipments while reducing their carbon footprint by using rail, according to executives with railcar manufacturer Greenbrier. “Already we’re seeing customers that are very...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Cars#Railcar#European#North American#Gbx#Pmi#Covid#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryazbex.com

Builders Can’t Expect Lower Lumber Prices

After hitting a record high of $1,670.50 for 1,000 board feet in May, lumber futures contracts had dropped 68 percent to $536 by July 16th. So when will those lower prices start to show up in the market at large?. When the pandemic swung into full force last year, U.S....
Trafficatlantanews.net

Transit Cards Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Cryogenic Equipment Market to Hit $17.1 Billion by 2025; Increasing Investments in Cryogenic Infrastructure to Augment Market Growth

According to the new market research report "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others), End-User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, and Others), and Region - Global forecast to 2025″ The global cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for LNG across regions is creating demand opportunities for cryogenic equipment. Also, the increasing number of air separation units projects are driving the cryogenic equipment market. However, cryogenic equipment is feasible for large scale applications only.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Logistics Management Services Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics

The ' Logistics Management Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Logistics Management Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Logistics Management Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Industrybizjournals

Outlook for transportation and logistics companies: growth and transition opportunities

The pandemic created unprecedented challenges for the transportation and logistics industry. Supply chains were disrupted, rail, road and air cargo providers struggled to move essential goods, labor shortages became acute, and factories and warehouses closed or faced operational challenges. While some challenges, such as the labor shortage persist in 2021,...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Mullen Group gets lift from freight market, acquisitions in Q2

Canadian trucking and logistics company Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) reported a double-digit jump in revenue in the second quarter Wednesday as it reaped the benefits of a strong freight market and acquisitions. The Alberta-based firm reported net income of CA$21.7 million ($17.3 million), or 23 cents per share, on CA$312.5 million...
Industryatlantanews.net

Civil Activities Market To See Massive Growth By 2026 | Evraz, Vallourec Tenaris, SANDVIK

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "2020-2025 Global Civil Activities Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Civil Activities Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TMK Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Vale, Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited, Evraz, Vallourec Tenaris, SANDVIK, TPCO, HUSTEEL, National Oilwell Varco, Chelyabinsk Pipe, Inmet Mining Corporation, ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Mirabela Nickel, Advance Gold Corp. & JFE.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Algae Products Market to Reach $56.5 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1 % CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Algae Products Market report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHT is focused on comprehensive qualitative research that considerably aids businesses in generating profits and achieving results in the worldwide market. It also includes data regarding the current COVID-19's influence on the business. The market place review also highlights all of the corporation's crucial economic, technical, and social components, providing the consumers with the knowledge they need to make an educated judgment.Thus, a detailed Industry Analysis study like this can help the reader identify the flaws and challenges that both the existing and the new enterprises face. This market study focuses on a few major places throughout the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, rather than a particular location. This industry research also includes data on development as well as growth plans.
ConstructionTimes Union

Growing Construction Demand and Supply Chain Disruptions Lead to Increase in Construction Costs

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Turner Construction Company announced that the Second Quarter 2021 Turner Building Cost Index—which measures costs in the non-residential building construction market in the United States—had increased to the value of 1187. This represents a 1.28% quarterly increase from the First Quarter 2021 and a 0.85% yearly increase from the Second Quarter 2020.
Industrykfgo.com

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific’s quarterly profit jumps 59%

(Reuters) -Top U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp reported a 59% jump in its quarterly profit on Thursday, as it shipped more industrial chemicals, metals, petroleum, and liquefied petroleum gas. The company’s net income for the second quarter, that ended on June 30, rose to $1.798 billion from $1.13 billion...
Trafficrigzone.com

Is USA Gasoline Demand Leveling Off?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In recent months, headlines on Rigzone and other oil and gas industry websites have touted robust gasoline demand in the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) tracks volumes of refined products supplied across the country on a weekly basis, and its figures for finished motor gasoline imply demand for the fuel. Here is a breakdown of EIA’s finished motor gasoline supplied figures during a recent six-week span:
Industryfreightwaves.com

Abrupt closure of K-Ratio’s fuel hedging program stuns trucking companies

The abrupt closure of K-Ratio’s fuel hedging program in late June has left trucking companies scrambling as they await answers from the Chicago-based company as to what happened and when or if participating carriers will recoup money owed to them for June settlements and if they will be reimbursed for future fuel swap option contracts they paid cash to lock in fuel prices into 2022.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Are the best logistics companies really tech companies?

Successful logistics companies tend to excel in several different areas, namely customer service, efficiency and transparency. Most of the high-tech products hitting the market exist to address these very same concerns. As the industry continues to navigate its fairly recent technological awakening, it is becoming clear that the best logistics companies boast a strong focus on technology. In fact, it has become nearly impossible to succeed in the space without embracing tech.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation’s Q2 results show strength in TL market

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ: PTSI) announced second-quarter 2021 net income of $15.3 million after the market close Wednesday. The result reflected a sharp turnaround from the year-ago quarter during which the company recorded an $800,000 loss as the auto manufacturing sector, from which it generates roughly half of its revenue, was shut down due to COVID protocols.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Lineage, 8VC announce alliance to advance supply chain innovation

The world’s largest temperature-controlled facility operator, Lineage Logistics, and the tech-focused venture capital firm 8VC announced Thursday a strategic alliance “to invest in promising technology startups that drive the transportation and logistics industry forward.”. The companies have worked together in the past through Lineage’s tech investment arm, Lineage Ventures, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy