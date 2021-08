MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada won six honours in a series of awards from FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands. Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards honour the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel; trazeetravel.com's The Trazees recognize in the best in millennial travel; and whereverfamily.com's Wherever Awards acknowledge the best in family travel. The carrier was voted by readers of the well-regarded travel magazine Global Traveler, and its sister publications Trazee Travel and WhereverFamily for the following accolades: