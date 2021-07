I didn’t think Marvel would go there. The season finale of Loki (which will return for season 2) was the most momentous episode of a Marvel Studios TV series to date. Up until now, Disney+ shows have been about filling in gaps. We knew Sam Wilson was going to be the next Captain America. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us how it happened. We knew that Wanda would have a part to play in the next phase of the MCU. WandaVision fleshed out her backstory and put her in position for the movies to come. Meanwhile, Loki set...