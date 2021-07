Monique DeBose is a mixed-race woman who spent most of her life oscillating between two worlds, that of her African American father and her Irish American mother. She has spent so much of her life doing the internal work to embrace all the parts of herself, to shift from living life in black and white to living life in full color, accepting and loving who she is as a whole and not one or the other. In addition to music, she has channeled these tools and what she has learned about living an authentic life into a rewarding and successful career as a coach — working with people who have a vision for their life and feel that they more them to give, to find their authentic voice.