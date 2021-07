This post has been updated with Barr’s new comment. It has been eight months since Trump lawyer Sidney Powell promised to unleash the “Kraken” — i.e. incontrovertible evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. It still hasn’t arrived, nor has anything even close to it. Powell, who is facing a lawsuit from a voting-machine company, has effectively suggested in court that she was just saying stuff. Now, she and other lawyers involved face potential sanction for their sloppy advocacy.