Boris Johnson has urged fans not to racially abuse the England football team after a barrage of hatred was unleashed against its black players. The prime minister said people responsible for the "appalling" abuse, which is being investigated by the police, "should be ashamed of themselves".England lost out on their first major trophy in over half a century on Sunday night after Italy defeated them on penalties.Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho, who failed to score their penalties, have been subjected to the worst of the abuse – posted on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.Players have been "taking...