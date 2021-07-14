25 Stocks That Show a Straddle Yields Big Returns

Turnaround Tuesday strikes again! Stocks reversed course today and are up nearly 1.75% as the S&P 500 traded above yesterday’s highs, near 4328. Just as we have seen several times since the large index began forming the rising wedge in the fall of 2020, a large selloff one day as been followed by a larger positive move the next day. Today’s move resembles that of June 22nd, when price reversed the previous day’s selloff and continued moving higher within the wedge. The key for the S&P 500 will be to see if the index can close back into the wedge and make new highs, just as it has been doing for the last 9 months. However, if the index fails and closes below the July 19th lows and horizontal support, it can easily move to the June 21st lows of 4252.75.