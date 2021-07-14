25 Stocks That Show a Straddle Yields Big Returns
About a month ago, I wrote about the extremely low historical volatility reading for the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Low volatility on the index does not necessarily mean a lack of opportunities for option traders. With well over a thousand stocks out there with suitable option liquidity, there are bound to be some stocks where opportunities lie. Below, I calculated monthly straddle returns for stocks over the past couple of years, summarized the data, and listed some stocks that option traders have mispriced the most.www.schaeffersresearch.com
