Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/14/2021

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.