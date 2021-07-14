Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Venice bans cruise ships from the city center — again

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst there was a ban. Then it became a pre-ban for an uncertain date in the future. Then they were back in the city until further notice. Now, cruise ships will be banned from sailing through the city center of Venice from August 1, the Italian government has announced. Instead...

Mario Draghi
Boats & Watercrafts

Venice Bans Large Cruise Ships. Here's Why That's a Controversial Move

In 2019, UNESCO warned that Venice could be irrevocably damaged if the local government refused to ban large cruise ships from the centrally located San Marco basin, the San Marco canal, and the Giudecca canal. The organization eventually threatened to add the coastal city to its blacklist of endangered World Heritage Sites. Fortunately for Venice's UNESCO status, the government has finally taken action.
Industry

Exclusive - Italy Bans Cruise Liners From Venice, After Years of Hesitation

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday banned cruise liners from Venice lagoon to defend its ecosystem and heritage, moving to end years of hesitation and putting the demands of residents and culture bodies above those of the tourist industry. The government decided to act after the United Nations culture organisation...
Lifestyle

Italy bans large cruise ships from Venice's waters; U.S. passports taking three months or more

Italy is banning large cruise ships from entering Venice's waters and is also declaring the city's lagoon a national monument, in a move to protect a fragile ecosystem from the downsides of mass tourism. The ban, demanded for decades by Venice residents and environmentalists, will take effect Aug. 1. Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, explained that the government had drafted the urgent decree to avoid "the real risk of the city being put on the blacklist of "World Heritage in Danger" sites established by UNESCO. The ban applies to ships that are heavier than 25,000 tons or longer than 590 feet. Even large yachts could be affected.
Lifestyle
ARTnews

Venice Avoids UNESCO’s ‘In Danger’ Designation After Cruise Ship Ban

After banning large cruise ships from traveling through its lagoon, Venice has avoided being designed an “in danger” UNESCO World Heritage site. UNESCO made the announcement on Thursday, a week after the Italian cabinet declared the city’s waterways a national monument. The historic move aimed to preserve the embattled ecosystem from damage by the ships, which had begun to return to Venice following a break necessitated by the pandemic.
Daily Mail

Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice from August 1 after Unesco warned it would add the city to its list of 'world heritage in danger'

Declaring Venice's waterways a 'national monument', Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperilled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday...
