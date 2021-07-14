Venice bans cruise ships from the city center — again

Italy is banning large cruise ships from entering Venice's waters and is also declaring the city's lagoon a national monument, in a move to protect a fragile ecosystem from the downsides of mass tourism. The ban, demanded for decades by Venice residents and environmentalists, will take effect Aug. 1. Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, explained that the government had drafted the urgent decree to avoid "the real risk of the city being put on the blacklist of "World Heritage in Danger" sites established by UNESCO. The ban applies to ships that are heavier than 25,000 tons or longer than 590 feet. Even large yachts could be affected.