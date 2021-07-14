Cancel
Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bears restart price downtrend - Jul. 14

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The bears have the overall near-term technical advantage and now have restarted a price downtrend on the daily bar chart, to suggest more sideways-lower price action in the near term. Stay tuned!

www.kitco.com

