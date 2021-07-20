Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Is The ID.me Verification Process A Nightmare For You Too? You’re Not Alone – An Expert Weighs In

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367tff_0awTwM7u00

Since the IRS opened its two new online portals for people to register for the child tax credit , many have had their efforts dampened by a burdensome identification process.

See: What Can I Do If I’m Not Enrolled for Child Tax Credit Payments?
Find: Are You Eligible For The Child Tax Credit? Here’s How To Find Out

A third-party company, ID.me has partnered with the IRS in order to verify people’s identities before they can even access the portals. Primary documents for verification like a passport or driver’s license are required, along with a facial scan done through your smartphone.

For some, the process has been fairly straightforward, but for others with little access to technology and verification issues, it could mean leaving much-needed money on the table.

I personally spent over a week trying to tackle the issues with identity verification through ID.me to try and log onto the portal and manage our tax credit. Apparently, my facial scan and passport were not enough to verify my identity, so ID.me requested some sort of document with my full social security number displayed on it. The only option that seemed feasible was a pay stub via my payroll provider, ADP – which wasn’t able to help me, explaining that the IRS does not allow payroll companies to display full social security numbers on any paystubs. Perhaps there was another way to circumvent this cycle, but I couldn’t find a way out of the loop. My family and I had to contact my HR department, HR had to check with ADP, then we had to personally contact ADP and request a customized document they would draft up for us displaying my full social security number and verifying my employment and income.

Rebecca Thompson, Director of Networks for Prosperity Now spoke exclusively to GOBankingRates on how these and other issues have affected her clients. Prosperity Now is a national nonprofit intermediary that works to ensure that all individual families and communities can prosper without exception and achieve wealth.

The child tax credit offered through the American Rescue Plan is projected to lift millions of American children out of poverty — but IRS-induced barriers to entry stand to prevent many from ever accessing the money.

“Taxes are a critical component of our country’s economic system. They also represent an opportune moment for low-to-moderate-income households and people of color to leverage the tax system and access those credits and benefits that are available to them and that they’re eligible for to improve their overall household financial stability and well-being,” Thompson said, highlighting the importance of easy access to the benefit.

“From our perspective, we can help people once they get in and access their accounts. We can help them —  it’s the getting into the account part that presents the largest barrier,” she added.

Prosperity Now offers advice and guidance on tax services and offers many of their services free of charge to taxpayers. They are in regular contact with the IRS and offer recommendations to the agency for how it can improve access for all taxpayers to its systems.

Thompson stated that phone identification is a little-used option for people to verify their identities. “The IRS promised to make phone verification options available for people. I think it’s rather buried,” she said.

However, the only number we found where taxpayers can contact the IRS to verify their identity is (800) 830-5084, but this is for those who have received letters requesting they do so for suspected fraud.

Thompson stated that “we have also asked [the IRS] to make in-person verifications an option for people as well. That’s something that they’re working through, and is particularly important for low-income filers to have those in-person options available.”

In-person verification methods could benefit those who do not have readily available access to cell phones or computers. Those who are not as technologically savvy could also benefit from in-person verification.

See: Having Trouble Accessing the Child Tax Credit Portal? Here’s How To Sign Into ID.me
Find: How Is the Child Tax Credit Calculated? Find Out Before the First Payment on July 15

Speaking on in-person verification, Thompson said, “I think it’s a matter of who and how and where it should be done — of whether it should be done through the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers, of which there are fewer now than there were 10 or 15 years ago. In some instances, if you go with taxpayer assistance centers, it’s still going to present a barrier because not everyone has access to a center, particularly in rural communities.”

“[The IRS has] to find another means of in-person verification and I think that’s something in the works – we have put that request into them before but I haven’t heard anything as of late as to whether or not they will provide in-person verification options – but that is definitely a recommendation,” he added.

As for recommendations on what people can do if they are still unable to verify their identity online through ID.me for the child tax credit, Thompson provided that “Form 8822 is still an option for people to update their information with the IRS.”

Form 8822 can be found here and is a physical form you can use to update the IRS officially of your identity information .

More From GOBankingRates

This story was updated July 20, 2021 to include the author’s personal experiences with ID.Me.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Is The ID.me Verification Process A Nightmare For You Too? You’re Not Alone – An Expert Weighs In

Comments / 1

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Me#Payroll Tax#Smartphone#Child Tax Credit#Adp#Prosperity Now#The American Rescue Plan#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

If You Did This in 2021, The IRS May Be Sending You More Money Soon

For some time, the government was offering assistance to help offset the financial burdens of the COVID pandemic. But with the pandemic waning, stimulus checks have come to an end, and with most people having already received their tax refunds for 2021, it feels like any extra IRS payments have dried up. The money hasn't stopped rolling in for everyone, however. Families have just started to receive child tax credits from the agency, and now the IRS has announced a new group of people who will be receiving additional refunds to this month. Read on to find out if you might be receiving more money from the IRS soon.
Personal FinanceFast Company

You might get another IRS tax refund this week by direct deposit or next week by mail

If you’re among the millions of Americans who have been waiting patiently for one of those coveted unemployment-related tax refunds, this could be your week. The latest batch of the long-delayed payments is now being distributed, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday, and they should begin to hit bank accounts as early as today. According to an updated timeline provided by the IRS, checks being sent by direct deposit will have a payment date beginning July 14, while those being sent by mail will go out beginning July 16.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
Income TaxLifehacker

What's a Plus-Up Stimulus Payment? (And How to Know If You'll Get One)

You might be receiving more money in the mail from the IRS, but it’s not a fourth stimulus check—it’s a “plus-up payment.” You’ll only receive this check if your third stimulus payment was calculated using income stated in your 2019 tax return, and if your income was less in 2020 than it was in 2019. Here’s how the plus-up payment works.
POTUSNewsweek

Child Tax Credit Payments Begin This Week: When to Expect Your Check

The rollout for expanded Child Tax Credit payments begins this week, and families can expect to start receiving funds on Thursday. Exactly when people will receive a check depends on how they have received payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the past. If you are due to get a Child Tax Credit payment and have already registered your direct deposit banking information with the IRS, you should see the money in your account on Thursday, July 15.
Personal FinancePosted by
GOBankingRates

How Can I Check the Status of My Child Tax Credit?

Follow Along: Why Many Families Who Needed the Child Tax Credit Most Didn’t Get It. Discover: Check Your Bank Account: Scammers Are Trying To Steal Your Child Tax Credit. The portal is to manage monthly payments, opt-out if you choose not to receive them, and check to see if you are currently enrolled to receive them. You can also use the portal to update your bank direct deposit information for the payment that will be received in August. The portal will have you set up an account through a third party verification platform called ID.me which has partnered with the IRS for their child tax credit portals.
CNET

Child tax credit payments start Thursday. Here's how you track your money online

The countdown is on. The first child tax credit payments are only two days away. This year, eligible US families will get up to $300 a month per kid (calculate your total here) through the end of the year and more money during tax season next year. The child tax credit has long been a part of the annual tax cycle. But this time, most parents will get more money than in the past, as a result of the most recent stimulus bill from March. Previously, the child tax credit had a max amount of $2,000, but it's $3,600 this year. But how can parents track their monthly checks when sent via direct deposit and by mail this week? Will it work just like the stimulus checks?
Income TaxCNET

Tax refund delays, IRS TREAS 310 and how to track your money, explained

There have been numerous challenges for the IRS this year, not the least of which were obstacles brought on by the pandemic. On top of adjusting and correcting heaps of 2020 tax returns, the tax agency has been disbursing stimulus checks, calculating other tax credits and refunding overpayment of taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation. A recent National Taxpayer Advocate report confirmed that some 35 million tax returns have yet to be processed.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued earlier this month. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Update This IRS Info Now or You May Have to Pay Back Part of the Child Tax Credit

Looking forward to the monthly Child Tax Credit checks? Just make sure this info is up to date with the IRS or you could be stuck with an unexpected tax bill next year. Are you still waiting on your third stimulus check? If your payment is one of those still missing, don't panic. The IRS is continuing to issue $1,400 stimulus checks and plus-up payments to those who qualify, and will continue to do so in the near future. As of early July, the IRS has sent out almost 170 million stimulus checks in total, with a total value of about $395 billion, and more money is expected to be issued over the next few weeks.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

Some of you might get a second tax refund from the IRS this year

The IRS is playing a massive game of catch-up at the moment, now that we’re more than a month beyond this year’s extended federal filing deadline of May 17 — the date that was chosen to give people more time to finalize their taxes as a result of ongoing complications related to the coronavirus pandemic. To get a sense of how backed up the IRS is, the tax agency says that as of June 23, 2021, it had 17.5 million unprocessed individual federal tax returns in the pipeline still needing to be dealt with. “Unprocessed returns include tax year 2020 returns...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Not Sure if You're Eligible for the Child Tax Credit Payments? Here Are 2 Ways to Check

Not sure whether you qualify for the new Child Tax Credit payments? Here are two ways you can check before the money starts rolling out. Is the money you received from the third stimulus payment long gone? While the $1,400 direct payments that rolled out in March were lifelines for many households, that money may not have been enough to fill all the empty bank accounts or pantries across the nation. It's not easy to fully recover from the job losses, furloughs, and other financial crises that were caused by pandemic.
Income Taxthv11.com

One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could soon have a couple of hundred extra dollars in your bank account thanks to the Advance Child Tax Credit. The IRS will make the first payment to parents on July 15. Most families will get the money through direct deposit. A mailed check is the second form of payment.

Comments / 1

Community Policy