Breakthrough marketing is harder than ever. And yet, it’s never been more important. Consumers are inundated with marketing messages at every turn. But inciting interest from an individual, much less turn them into a buyer, takes more than a catchy subject line or a flashy social media campaign. The brands that have been successful at creating sustained customer relationships realized a new approach was needed, one steeped in content focused on demonstrating value and building trust by serving up helpful content at the right moment.