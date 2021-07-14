Cancel
Can BTS Replace Themselves At No. 1 On The Hot 100 With Their New Song?

By Hugh McIntyre
For the seventh week in a row, BTS dominate the Hot 100, Billboard’s ranking of the most-consumed songs in the U.S. which uses a methodology that combines streams, video plays, radio spins and sales. The South Korean septet is enjoying their lengthiest stay atop the tally with their single “Butter,” which has now spent more than twice as many turns at No. 1 on the tally’s throne as their only other multi-week ruler, “Dynamite.”

