Cincinnati Bengals training camp running back depth chart

By Leigh Oleszczak
Cover picture for the articleWith training camp right around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals have several position battles taking place. Running back isn’t going to be a highly competitive one, as Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine look to be locks as the No. 1 and 2 options. Mixon is entering year five with the...

CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-11-1) CAMP SITE: Cincinnati. LAST YEAR: Coach Zac Taylor's second season began with great optimism and fizzled to a close, just as his first season had in 2019. There were reasons for hope in 2020 with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow taking over at quarterback. After showing exciting flashes of what could be, Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. Premier running back Joe Mixon went out with a foot injury, and the offensive line was decimated. A late-season moral victory came when they upset playoff-bound Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football on Dec. 22, and beat Houston the next week, but the familiar problems were on display again in a season-ending pummeling by Baltimore.

