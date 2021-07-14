Cincinnati Bengals training camp running back depth chart

CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-11-1) CAMP SITE: Cincinnati. LAST YEAR: Coach Zac Taylor's second season began with great optimism and fizzled to a close, just as his first season had in 2019. There were reasons for hope in 2020 with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow taking over at quarterback. After showing exciting flashes of what could be, Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. Premier running back Joe Mixon went out with a foot injury, and the offensive line was decimated. A late-season moral victory came when they upset playoff-bound Pittsburgh on �Monday Night Football� on Dec. 22, and beat Houston the next week, but the familiar problems were on display again in a season-ending pummeling by Baltimore.
