OGDEN — A 66-year-old man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman on Thursday, but she escaped by elbowing him away, according to charging documents. The woman told police she was walking in the 100 block of 25th Street at about 10:30 a.m. and noticed a man was following her and getting closer. The man allegedly put his arm around her neck and tried to pull her, but she turned around and hit him with an elbow and he let go, heading east.