Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Only home on Patience Island finds a buyer

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lone house on Patience Island, with an address of 0 Patience Way, has been sold for the first time since it was built in the 1970s. The off-the-grid house was listed in April for $399,900. Realtor.com and Zillow said the house sold for $365,000. The cottage sits on just...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor Com#Zillow#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Newly renovated home on nearly a half-acre corner lot

Perched on a nearly half-acre corner lot, this newly renovated home has an abundance of character. Floor-to-ceiling updates include kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, impact windows and sliders, electric, two AC units, waterproof vinyl flooring, an overhead garage door with opener, and a professionally finished garage floor. The brand-new screened porch is topped by a tongue-and-groove ceiling above a tile floor, and a fabulous kitchen joins the family room, which features a large stone wood-burning fireplace. There’s also plenty of natural light, tons of closet space, an inside laundry room, with a washer and dryer, and a separate 8-foot-by-7-foot storage room, under air. Another 12-foot-by-14-foot room would make an ideal in-home office. Other features include a large circular drive, a side entry garage, an irrigation system, a huge patio and a 2017 roof.
Nantucket, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming Nantucket Getaway with a Fire Pit

Enjoy boundless amenities at this island home while still getting the privacy and charm of a beachside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,850,000. Size:. 2,637 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half. Luxury meets...
Real Estatewspa.com

Upstate Homes – Buyer Fatigue: What is it and how to avoid it!

“The following is sponsored content from Hamilton & Co. at Keller Williams”. The hyper-competitive seller’s market we are currently experiencing is leading many potential home-buyers to throw in the towel. Across the country, we’ve seen a surge of buyer’s fatigue. What is buyer’s fatigue, how can you avoid it, and why should you continue searching for a home in this market? We have Dan Hamilton here today to help explain it all.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Why Buyers Won’t Find Relief in Lower Lumber Prices

Homebuyers will not see lower home prices due to dropping lumber prices because it’s just one factor among many others causing builders to raise prices. The cost for steel mill products and OSB remain elevated in addition to an ongoing shortage of skilled labor and buildable lots. On top of those factors, there remains a high demand for housing. CNBC says builders have no reason to lower prices at this time. Though lumber prices are down more than 50% in the course of a few months, prices remain 100% higher than spring 2020 and there are builders still working with lumber they purchased at those heightened prices.
Scottsdale, AZluxuryrealestate.com

Tamar Waller of Launch Real Estate Sells Stylish Silverleaf Estate for $2.75 Million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 20244 N 101st Way, for $2,750,000 represented by Tamar Waller. This light and bright open floor plan home features mountain views and designer finishes. The chef's kitchen has commercial-grade Viking appliances, expansive island with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, coffee bar and a walk-in pantry. Retractable glass wall opens to the backyard maximizing Arizona's indoor/outdoor living that is perfect for family and entertaining. The master suite offers mountain views, a cozy fireplace, fitness room and luxurious spa bath.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

For home buyers, length of commute drops in importance, new data shows

Home buyers during the pandemic have been willing to take on long commutes in exchange for lower prices, a new analysis shows. In some of the nation’s most expensive metro areas, home prices rose faster in areas with longer morning commutes to business districts compared with neighborhoods with short commutes, according to an analysis from Zillow Group Inc.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

Tips for Selling Your Home: How to Make It More Appealing to Buyers

Every homeowner wants to sell their home for the best possible price. That is easier said than done, however. There are many things that you can do to make your house more appealing to potential buyers on the market. This blog post will provide a few helpful tips and tricks for making your home stand out from all of the others in an effortless way!
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Home sales are beginning to stall as buyers hit their limit

Home sales fell 1.2% from May to June, the largest drop at this time of year on record since at least 2012, according to a new Redfin study released this week. The national median home-sale price hit a record high of $386,888, up 25% year over year, but a slight decline from the record of 26% in May. The number of homes for sale fell 28% year over year from 2020, and the typical home sold in just 14 days — a record low and, down from 39 days in June 2020.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

No relief for buyers: Home sales listings still lag in D-FW

While the number of houses newly listed for sale around the country is slowly rising, in Dallas-Fort Worth there are still fewer homes for sale than a year ago. The severe housing shortage has fueled unheard of increases in home prices in the last year. In the first six months...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Report: Short Commute Isn’t as Important to Home Buyers These Days

Home values within a short commute of the country’s biggest downtown job centers are growing more slowly than those farther out, a new analysis from Zillow and HERE Technologies shows. Homes within a 10-minute commute of a metro’s downtown job center are among the most expensive in 18 of the...
realtytimes.com

When to Show New Homes to Resale Buyers

More home shoppers today will consider a new home. Is that a surprise? Is it true? Does this mean that more home shoppers are going to buy new construction than resales? But it does prompt one to realize how important it is to understand the market and know what to do about it. Does it not?
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

City Or Suburbs? Home Buyers And Renters Have It Both Ways

In what many continue to term post-pandemic times, a commonly-asked question is whether the suburban housing boom will continue or downtown city living will make a vibrant comeback. With apologies to those who prefer decisive, clear-cut answers, it may be possible both outcomes will be realized. Experiencing a pent-up yearning...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Good News for Home Buyers: Bidding Wars Are Finally Down

Bidding wars can make homes more expensive. They finally seem to be getting less frequent. In today's real estate market, housing inventory is extremely limited. Many sellers have held off on listing their homes due to economic or COVID concerns, and that, coupled with low mortgage rates, has led to an uptick in buyer demand. As such, home prices have soared on a national level, making it even more difficult for new buyers to break into the market.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Opendoor helps home buyers and sellers in a competitive Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. It is the season for buying and selling a home, and Opendoor is here for you to make the process easier. More and more people are moving to Charlotte, and the price point for homes is moving up due to demand. The market is hot right now, so Opendoor can give buyers a competitive cash offer to stand out from the rest. Most sellers will take a cash offer over any other because it offers certainty, so get pre-qualified with Opendoor to get a better chance of getting the home of your dreams.
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This North Scottsdale Mansion Sold Twice in One Day for a Whopping $32.5 Million

A mansion in North Scottsdale’s exclusive Silverleaf neighborhood recently sold twice in a single day for a net total of $32.5 million. Originally purchased by Canadian oil tycoon William Gallacher for $11.1 million in cash in 2016, the 14,350-square-foot home on four acres was first sold for $15 million after Wollybear Investments, who purchased the estate in cash, flipped the home, as reported by azcentral. Later on that same day, Santos Zamora, president of Quality Motor Cars of Stockton, California, paid $17.5 million in cash for the nine bedroom, 9.5 bathroom home. Wollybear Investments of West Palm Beach facilitated the sale.
Real Estatelovelakeoswego.com

How Appraisal Gaps Are Surprising Some Lake Oswego Home Buyers

Considering that surprises intensify our emotions 400%, it’s fair to say that surprises are not for the faint of heart. Especially when you are buying a home, which can be an emotional experience to begin with, you don’t want the experience to be hijacked by a surprise. With homes selling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy