Upper Allegheny Health System CEO Jeff Zewe resigns

By Sara Paulson Meehan
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Zewe has resigned from his roles as president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, the organization has announced. Mary LaRowe, president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, will replace him on an interim basis while a national search is conducted for Zewe's successor. LaRowe will not be a candidate in that search. She retains her titles at Brooks while Ken Morris, chief operating officer, assumes day-to-day leadership in Dunkirk.

Mary E. LaRowe, FACHE, RN, has been named interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS). LaRowe, the President and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, will temporarily assume the position in place of Jeff Zewe. Zewe has resigned as President and CEO and has left the organization.

