Upper Allegheny Health System CEO Jeff Zewe resigns

Dusseux announced today that he is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside of the rehabilitation robotic device industry. “This was a difficult decision that I reached after much reflection. It has been a privilege working as CEO, shoulder-to-shoulder with the best team in the business since September 2017. I am proud of all we have accomplished together to serve our patients and clients. I want to thank the team and the Board of Directors for their support,” Dusseux said in a news release.