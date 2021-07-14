Upper Allegheny Health System CEO Jeff Zewe resigns
Jeff Zewe has resigned from his roles as president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, the organization has announced. Mary LaRowe, president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, will replace him on an interim basis while a national search is conducted for Zewe's successor. LaRowe will not be a candidate in that search. She retains her titles at Brooks while Ken Morris, chief operating officer, assumes day-to-day leadership in Dunkirk.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0