CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man was recently sentenced to prison after he accepted pleas in May for two drug-related offenses in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court. Joshua John Lepley was sentenced to between nine and 20 years in prison with 108 days credit for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and 365 days in jail with 108 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted maintaining a drug house or vehicle. The charges stem from his connection with an incident on March 26 in Cherry Grove Township.