Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Season 1 Ends The Only Way It Could Have Ended

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well here we are at the edge of time…in the MCU. Loki has proven to be the most significantly consequential offering in Marvel’s universe since Avengers Endgame, living up to its potential and realizing many theories about where all this was heading in its finale. Spoilers follow. The season finale...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

251K+
Followers
61K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Avengers Endgame#Mcu#Tva#Multiverse#Ant Man#Wandavision#Falcon#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Superhero Movie Is Dominating Today

As the most popular streaming service on the planet, it was only logical that Netflix would place a big focus on cinema’s favorite genre to help power the constant bombardment of original content coming to the platform on a regular basis, and How I Became a Superhero has repaid that faith in kind by flying straight towards the upper echelons of the most-watched list despite only premiering yesterday.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki season 2 renewal confirmed during finale end credits

Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect today, but are very happy to report: A Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+!. At the end of the season 1 finale credits, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing the Tom Hiddleton series back for more. This marks the first time that an MCU – Disney+ series has gotten an official renewal, and we almost wondered if this was instead meant to just be a bridge between movies like the upcoming Thor and Doctor Strange titles. That’s not exactly the case.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki’s ending explained: theories and answers from his Season 1

Loki’s first season comes to an end, and it does so full of unknowns that have remained in the air awaiting both future seasons and the new films that are about to arrive at the UCM. If anything Loki has achieved, it is advance the macro-framework that is being woven into the background of this new fourth phase. In that sense, we may come to remember the end of the last chapter as the moment when it all began, as the moment in which the multiverse originated and a mammoth conflict was unleashed between realities. It doesn’t take a leap of faith to start seeing connections between Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Spider-Man: no way home and the latest events in Loki. And regarding these events, several questions remain in the air, starting with who is “The One Who Remains”.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What a madness! The endings of Wandavision and Loki are synchronized!

A new video ensures that Scarlet Witch opened the Multiverse during the endings of Loki and WandaVision, since both episodes are perfectly synchronized. The week’s Loki season finale showed the birth of the Multiverse in the MCU thanks to the death of The one that remains at the hands of Sylvie. Jonathan Majors’ character gave Loki’s partner two options: kill him and destroy the Sacred Timeline or take over as chiefs of the Time Variation Authority and prevent an even worse version of himself from appearing and threatening the existence of everything. Sylvie could not resist executing her revenge, killing The One Who Remains and sending Loki to an alternate TVA.
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Loki time-warps to the end of its first season

After five episodes of time travel, alternate universes, and one delightful guest appearance by Richard E. Grant, Loki is coming to an end. Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series will wrap up with a final episode on Wednesday, and hopefully, the finale will answer a few of our many questions: Like, who's really pulling the behind-the-scenes strings at the TVA? Will Owen Wilson's Mobius ever get to ride that jet ski? And most importantly, will we get to see more of our new best friend, Alligator Loki? (Fingers crossed.) —Devan Coggan.
TV SeriesGamespot

Loki Season One Ending Explained: What Is Beyond The Void At The End Of Time?

After six mind-melting episodes Loki has reached its Season 1 finale--and what a finale it was. Not only did we see the introduction of the MCU's newest big bad(s) and an answer to the lingering question of how Marvel plans to top a threat like Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, but we also got some absolutely incredible hints as to where the rest of Phase 4 might be headed. But, like much of the show, things got pretty dense--so we're going to break things down step by step.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Wasn't Always Meant to End on a Cliffhanger

This week saw the finale of Loki, the latest Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, which followed Tom Hiddleston's character after he escaped with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. While fans were sad to see the season come to an end, they were also treated to some good news: the show has been renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, it was also revealed this week that director Kate Herron will not be a part of the follow-up season. The show was originally meant to be a limited series, so Herron is already "working on some other stuff yet to be announced." During a recent interview with Variety, Herron explained that the series was not originally meant to end on a cliffhanger.
TV Seriesthedesertreview.com

What makes a Loki, a Loki?

Loki — God of Mischief, charm, suave, and all manners of charming — makes the fans swoon and want more whenever he's on screen. Now he's got his own show and already causing ripples through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more ways than one. Heads up for anyone who has...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Did Loki’s ending convince Marvel fans?

What a finale! Loki had its definitive episode this Wednesday in the streaming of Disney+ and generated everything type of reactions among fans. Chapter 6 was far from going unnoticed and was a trend throughout the day due to the various theories it produced. Despite this, Was it well or badly received by the fans? Here is the answer.
TV Seriesintomore.com

Queer Representation in “Loki” May End With Season 1

Season one of the hit Disney+ show “Loki” has just come to a close, and with it, we may have seen the last of the series’ groundbreaking queer representation. Season one confirmed that the titular trickster god is canonically gender-fluid and bisexual, making “Loki” the most explicitly queer entry in the MCU to date. This is due in large part to director and producer Kate Herron, who is herself bisexual, and who made incorporating queer representation a priority upon joining the “Loki” team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy