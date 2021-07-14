Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody to start ‘Welcome Back Perimeter’ campaign in September

By Sammie Purcell
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwFVL_0awTv9lv00

Dunwoody will invest in a marketing campaign to promote restaurants and shops as more people start to return to the office.

During a July 12 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved $18,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) II funding to go towards a “Return to the Office” marketing campaign. The funding will come out of the “city supplies and services” portion of CARES II.

According to a memo , the campaign will begin during the month of September as more companies in the Perimeter area begin to open back up for employees. The point of the campaign is to market small businesses in the area to employees as they return to their offices in an attempt to drum up business.

The campaign will include “catchy phrases” welcoming workers back to the office, encouraging them to eat and shop at local businesses in their areas. According to the memo, these phrases will be plastered on pole banners and signs in office buildings and shopping areas.

While the campaign is called “Return to the Office” in the city’s memo, city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the best way to refer to the campaign would be “Welcome Back Perimeter.” She said the city is in the process of creating designs for signs and contacting property owners to approve sign placements in lobbies.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the campaign was her idea, and thanked city staff for their work.

“We want to remind [employees] of all their favorite places to eat, shop, and get them into the businesses at Perimeter … and in the village, everywhere across Dunwoody that have been particularly hard hit,” she said.

The post Dunwoody to start ‘Welcome Back Perimeter’ campaign in September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
143
Followers
149
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunwoody, GA
Business
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Welcome Back#Restaurants#The Dunwoody City Council#Office#Perimeter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody completes sidewalk project

Dunwoody has completed a sidewalk project along Tilly Mill Road. The new 5-foot sidewalk is on the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road, according to a press release. As part of the project, the road was also widened to accommodate a new 4-foot wide bicycle lane on both […] The post Dunwoody completes sidewalk project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

ArtSS in the Open bringing new sculptures to Sandy Springs

Within the next month, nine new sculptures will be installed around the City Green at City Springs in the annual “ArtSS in the Open” competition. After a call for entries to the juried sculpture competition in the spring, 120 artists submitted their work. After review by Art Sandy Springs, the city’s Parks and Recreation and […] The post ArtSS in the Open bringing new sculptures to Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company

The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority approved a $1.8 million settlement with Holder Construction over a lawsuit and countersuits dealing with construction of City Springs. City Attorney Dan Lee at a July 20 meeting recommended that Mayor Rusty Paul and City Council, meeting as the authority, approve the settlement on the City Springs project. Council […] The post Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter’s Week in Review

In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page. Editor’s Note Atlanta mayoral candidates met for another forum, perhaps producing one of the week’s most memorable quotes. Speaking against an effort for Buckhead to “divorce” the city of Atlanta, […] The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Former Dunwoody council member to run again

Former Dunwoody City Councilmember Terry Nall has announced a bid to return to the council.  Nall, who was elected to the council in 2011 and served for two terms, announced on July 20 that he will run for the District 1 post in this November’s election. The seat was formerly held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, […] The post Former Dunwoody council member to run again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to host ‘civic dinners’ on racial equity

Brookhaven residents can now sign up to attend community dinners hosted by the city’s social justice commission to discuss racial equity.  The city started the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission in September of 2020 following months of protests against racial inequity and police brutality in the city and the country. The commission is charged […] The post Brookhaven to host ‘civic dinners’ on racial equity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

UPDATE: Planning Commission defers vote on Dunwoody Village rezoning

The Dunwoody Planning Commission has deferred a decision on the rezoning of two properties in the Dunwoody Village, giving some members of the city’s homeowners association extra time to search for county records they say prove the rezoning would violate a zoning condition from the 1970s.  “The records are there,” said Bob Fiscella, president of […] The post UPDATE: Planning Commission defers vote on Dunwoody Village rezoning appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’

Brookhaven’s first ever Restaurant Week will take place Aug. 2-8. More than 15 local restaurants are signed up to participate in the week-long event, according to a press release. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$55. Some restaurants will also offer three-course lunches for $15-$30. Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included. […] The post Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor announces $70 million plan to combat violent crime

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the Anti-Violence Advisory Council she created has delivered its recommendations for immediate and long-term actions to address the current violent crime wave happening across Atlanta. The recommendations include creating a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction; expanding APD’s repeat offender unit; increasing resources to APD’s license and permit team to […] The post Atlanta mayor announces $70 million plan to combat violent crime appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Restaurants grapple with worker shortage

If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast food joint lately, you’ve likely noticed “We’re Hiring” signs. That’s because local eateries are struggling to find employees to fill positions after the pandemic shutdown. Fast food restaurants like Cook Out are offering $12 an hour, bonuses, raises, and contributing to health insurance to attract employees. On a […] The post Restaurants grapple with worker shortage appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody City Council talks sidewalk projects

The Dunwoody City Council discussed the safety and connectivity of two planned sidewalk projects during a July 12 meeting.  In early June, the city asked for public input on the design options for the sidewalk projects, one at Dunwoody Road and one at Vermack Road. At its July 12 meeting, the City Council reviewed a […] The post Dunwoody City Council talks sidewalk projects appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade!

No words can express the wonderful day we had in Dunwoody on July 5th, 2021! A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Reporter Newspapers. Standing ovation to all our sponsors. This parade cannot function without your support. The parade committee, what a superb job: Matt Weber, Connie Cavanaugh, Bob Fiscella, […] The post Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade! appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Police to hold neighborhood watch training

The Atlanta Police Department plans to offer a neighborhood watch training. The event is set for July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at APD’s public safety headquarters, 226 Peachtree Street SW. Current residents involved in neighborhood watch programs or those interested in forming one are encouraged to attend. Register […] The post Atlanta Police to hold neighborhood watch training appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Shook introduces legislation to require cameras at new commercial buildings

Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook, who represents Buckhead, introduced legislation Tuesday requiring new commercial and multi-family buildings to have cameras cover the structure’s public access points for pedestrians and vehicles. The cameras must be tied into the Atlanta Police Department’s Video Integration Center. “There is no doubt that cameras – especially when connected directly to […] The post Shook introduces legislation to require cameras at new commercial buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Young contractors raise $125,000 for new Community Assistance Center facility

The Young Leadership Program of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia raised $125,000 that was donated to the Community Assistance Center (CAC) to build out its new branch office in south Sandy Springs. More than 360 golfers took part in the 22nd annual golf classic held at the Flat Creek Country Club and Braelinn Golf […] The post Young contractors raise $125,000 for new Community Assistance Center facility appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Homebuilder proposes another Garden Hills project

An Atlanta homebuilder is proposing another upscale project in Buckhead’s Garden Hills neighborhood, located near its controversial redevelopment that earlier this year sparked discussion around affordable housing. Hedgewood Homes has submitted plans to redevelop just under one acre on Sheridan Drive. The project would replace low-rise apartment buildings at 77, 81 and 87 Sheridan Drive […] The post Homebuilder proposes another Garden Hills project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven limits growth of invasive species in the city

The Brookhaven City Council has passed an ordinance limiting the growth of invasive species of plants in the city. At its June 29 meeting, the council adopted changes to the city’s code to define what invasive species are, and also to prohibit growth of those species in places where they could encroach on other people’s […] The post Brookhaven limits growth of invasive species in the city appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven’s social justice commission to survey city staff on hiring practices

Brookhaven’s social justice commission will create a survey to give to city staff to learn more about equity in relation to hiring practices in the city.  Brookhaven created the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission in September of 2020 in order to address issues of diversity and equity in the city’s hiring practices, procurement and […] The post Brookhaven’s social justice commission to survey city staff on hiring practices appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody hospital alleges local drug treatment center is not adhering to license

A Dunwoody hospital is bringing legal action against Georgia’s Department of Community Health (DCH) for allegedly allowing a substance abuse facility to offer psychiatric treatment it is not licensed for.  On March 5, 2021, Peachford Hospital filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court for a writ of mandamus, or an order from a court […] The post Dunwoody hospital alleges local drug treatment center is not adhering to license appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody and Brookhaven hold millage rate at 2.74

Both the Brookhaven and Dunwoody City Councils have approved their 2021 millage rate for the year, holding steady at 2.74 mills.  The millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes. Brookhaven has had the same millage rate since 2016, while Dunwoody has had the same since 2008.  Brookhaven also passed a […] The post Dunwoody and Brookhaven hold millage rate at 2.74 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy