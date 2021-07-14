Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

release date, cast, trailer, plot for the confirmed Marvel sequel

By Jake Kleinman
Inverse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe didn’t get a post-credits scene, but Marvel fans got something even better: Loki Season 2. In the final moments of Loki’s Season 1 finale, the Disney+ show tweaked its usual stylized credits to reveal one major detail: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. But what’s the release date for...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Zombies#Madness#Loki Season 2#Disney#Production Weekly#Loki Season 1#Tva#Time Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Plot Details!

Bridgerton Season2: At the sharp conclusion of a dreadful 12 months, Netflix’s foamy, flirtatious Bridgerton emerged on Christmas Day and like mama from heaven, sliding into our queues precisely where we needed essentially the most. The Shondaland sequence skyrocketed to rapid fame, trending on Twitter and skipping into Netflix’s needed largely-watched place inside simply two days of its lunch. The drama has been esteemed with 12 Emmy nominations, demonstrating that critics and admirers alike have fallen laborious for Bridgerton.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Completely Original Star Trek Movie Rumored To Be In The Works

After an extended period of uncertainty, we now officially have two Star Trek feature films in the works, with one appearing to be much further along in the development process than the other. WandaVision director Matt Shakman was recently tasked to helm a new blockbuster working from a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.
Movies/Film

‘She-Hulk’ Crosses the Comic Book Aisle, Casts CW Superhero Actor Josh Segarra

Fans of the two biggest comic book companies may bicker and fight amongst themselves while drawing meaningless battle lines on Twitter and elsewhere on the internet, but that online animosity doesn’t quite translate to real life. Marvel is welcoming another actor with previous DC ties to their ranks, as Josh Segarra of CW’s Arrow fame has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming She-Hulk series.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki dodged the WandaVision trap to deliver Marvel TV’s finale yet

Between a rock and a hard place, Loki found Kang. Loki’s grand finale had written itself into a corner. Not revealing a villain five episodes into a six-episode series would have been worrying enough. But on top of that, Marvel fans were already speculating about Kang the Conqueror’s introduction as if it were as inevitable as Thanos.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most unique sci-fi film on HBO Max ASAP

Plenty of memorable sci-fi worlds have been brought to life on the big screen. Films like Blade Runner and Back to the Future Part II are known, among other things, for their impeccably crafted visions of the future. On the flip side of that coin are films like Avatar and Star Wars — iconic largely because of their meticulously designed and visually breathtaking fictional planets.
TV SeriesInverse

'Loki' Episode 6 theory solves one major finale mystery

With only one episode left in its first season, Marvel’s Loki still has major questions to answer. Few mysteries feel quite as pressing, heading into the show’s Season 1 finale, as the one involving that strange castle introduced at the end of Loki Episode 5. Hidden away behind Alioth, the...
Comicsleedaily.com

Erased Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Much More

Are you looking for the latest updates on Season 2 of Erased? Here we have compiled all the details so check it out here.. Erased is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kei Sabe. It is an adaptation of a light novel and we must say that it really performed well on the screens. Erased season 1 was first premiered in 2012 and then in 2016 and the first series was an audiovisual anime series. Erased season 1 earned quite good with worldwide fan following. It originally premiered on Fuji TV and aired worldwide in several languages. Fans have given a fabulous rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. The makers of Erased season 1 were on cloud nine after the success of this anime series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

New MCU Theory Says Loki And Sylvie Could Save The Multiverse

The Season 1 finale of Loki contained plenty of surprises right up until the final frame, so it’s fantastic news for those left frustrated by the cliffhanger ending that the post-credits scene confirmed Season 2 was happening. Between now and then, though, literally anything could happen. Nobody predicted that Sylvie...
TV SeriesInverse

You probably missed the most important in Loki Episode 6

In an episode full of huge reveals, it's easy to overlook what might actually be the biggest. A lot happened in the Loki finale. Between that big new supervillain and all those multiversal shenanigans, it’s possible you completely forgot about the most important moment in Episode 6. No, we’re not...
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch Marvel Studios’ ‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’

Available exclusively on Disney+, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki takes viewers behind the scenes of the Loki series, taking a closer look at season 1. Listen as cast members like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino chat about their adventures on the show, and hear from both the creative team and director to dive even deeper into the Loki universe. For fans left on the edge of their seats after the season 1 conclusion, this ‘Making of Loki’ special might even help quench your Marvel thirst leading up to the season 2 premiere on Disney+.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Segarra Joins Marvel’s “She-Hulk” Series

Josh Segarra (“Arrow,” “FBI”) is joining Marvel Studios’ ten-episode “She-Hulk” series which will premiere on the Disney+ service in 2022. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. When she...
TV SeriesComicBook

Why Loki Gets Season 2 Instead of Earlier Marvel Disney+ Shows

Loki fans were nothing short of distraught at the end of Season 1. But, unlike some other MCU fans, they would be getting another collection of episodes with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. For the people who loved Wanda’s growth in WandaVision and those wondering what’s next for Anthony Mackie after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the answers are a bit murkier. Yes, Captain America 4 has been announced with no release date and Scarlet Witch is slated to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s a whole year for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s character and who knows how long for Cap fans. When it comes to the MCU television shows so far, there’s one big reason why Loki will get to run across the timelines of the multiverse while Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson sit on the sidelines. Simply put, those stories reached their conclusions for now.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

‘Loki’ Cut An Incredible Rocket Raccoon Cameo

Marvel’s Loki series is currently available on Disney+ and for fans that cannot wait for Season 2, Marvel Studios dropped Assembled: The Making of Loki, which contains many amazing behind-the-scenes details for the latest Marvel Studios original series smash hit. One of the details that has Marvel fans talking the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy