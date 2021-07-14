Cancel
Health

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized Following Persistent Hiccups, Abdominal Pain

By Graison Dangor
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Wednesday for abdominal pain and hiccuping that has lasted more than 10 days, the latest health concern for the 66-year-old who contracted Covid-19 a year ago and has had numerous surgeries to recover from a near-fatal stabbing in 2018. Key Facts. Bolsonaro—who almost died...

Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Suffering Hiccups for 10 Days

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to hospital to undergo tests after suffering hiccups for 10 days, which has eventually led to abdominal pains, O Globo reports. He will undergo observation for 24 to 48 hours, aides said. The president, who contracted COVID last year after severely downplaying the virus, had been complaining that the persistent hiccups were making it hard for him to speak. “Guys, I’m voiceless,” he said while talking to supporters on Tuesday. “If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back.” He suggested the cause might be related to medication he was on after getting surgery for dental implants. (A 2020 paper in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine studied a 62-year-old man whose persistent hiccups were the presenting symptom of COVID.)
PoliticsNewsweek

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Being Examined for Possible Emergency Surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being evaluated Wednesday for emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction, according to his office. Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia in the morning and was "feeling well," according to an initial statement that said doctors were examining his persistent hiccups, the Associated Press reported.
HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

After bad hiccups, Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro may need intestinal surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO — After 10 straight days of hiccups, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital Wednesday with what doctors said was an intestinal obstruction that could require emergency surgery. Mr. Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in the capital of Brasilia early in...
Daily Mail

YouTube REMOVES videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube has removed a series of videos wfrom Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's account after they were deemed to be spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech giant is the latest to pull the far-right leader's pronouncements related to an epidemic which, as of Thursday, has resulted in 545,604 deaths in Brazil - the second highest death toll in the world, behind the United States.
Fox News

Brazil's president hospitalized amid chronic hiccup scare

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with multiple monitoring sensors stuck to his bare torso amid a bout of incessant hiccupping – as doctors said they wouldn’t operate immediately on an intestinal obstruction. The 66-year-old, who was admitted to the Armed Forces...
NBC News

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment for intestinal issue, hiccups

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Sunday after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro, who was admitted Wednesday to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo because of abdominal pain and persistent hiccups, appeared to be in good spirits as he left and told journalists that he hoped to be eating barbecue ribs in 10 days.
YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – YouTube said on Wednesday it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements. YouTube said in a press release the decision was taken “after careful review” and...
Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the delta variant

Brasilia [Brazil] July 24 (ANI/FENA): Brazil is reopening despite the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant. This variant globally increases the incidence of infection and death after a period of decline, and the World Health Organization predicts that it will become dominant in a few months. Efforts are intensifying to vaccinate as many Brazilians as possible.
A candidate of Bolsonaro, heading to the Supreme of Brazil with toga and Bible

Brazil is a secular – and conservative – state where dozens of parliamentarians meet once a week to pray together in a room of Congress, in Brasilia. It was in one of those meetings, two years ago now, where President Jair Bolsonaro made a solemn promise to those present: “I will be able to propose two judges to the Supreme Court, one of them will be terribly evangelical,” the former deputy proclaimed. that right there he emphasized his faith that God placed him in the dome of power.
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

