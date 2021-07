Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.