Denver Metro Area’s Proposed Plan to Cut Single-Occupancy Vehicle Usage

By Producer Wignz
imfromdenver.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last several months, there has been a new concept in the works that will affect your commute, your business, and all of your employees. The Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) intends to propose an Employee Traffic Reduction Program (ETRP) , a plan that would require all employers with 100 or more onsite employees from the Denver area up through Weld County to reduce single-occupancy vehicle usage trips by 40% by 2040. As much as we would all like to think this plan could help lower the air quality issues that our beautiful state is facing, there seem to be a lot of holes that need to be filled before this idea could be fully put into action.

