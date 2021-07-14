Cancel
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo beats profit estimates on reserve release boost

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co swung to a profit in the second quarter, the bank said on Wednesday, as it released funds set aside to cover soured loans, while costs tied to its years-old sales practices scandal stabilized. Wells Fargo has been operating under penalties from regulators since 2016...

The multinational investment bank to double its dividend for Q3. Wells Fargo will buy back roughly $18 billion of its own shares. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) reported its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. The bank valued releases from its loan loss reserves at $1.6 billion in the recent quarter as the U.S. economy continued to claw its way out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo shares were unbothered in premarket trading.

