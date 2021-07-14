Wells Fargo beats profit estimates on reserve release boost

USM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.13.