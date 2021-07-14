Those Were the Days of Our Lives

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. This question will probably offend a lot of parents and is probably the opposite of the intent of Care and Feeding. But here goes: When did parents stop parenting in public? Are they just glorified referees with no authority over their kids? Are hotels and restaurants considered open playgrounds, and I just wasn’t aware? My husband and I have had a rough go of it lately and took a couple of relaxing getaways to reconnect. We specifically chose hotels where we could get some peace and quiet. We live near San Diego where there are many family-oriented options (hello, Legoland) and intentionally chose otherwise. But in each case, we were surrounded by kids playing like it was recess at school, at all hours of the day.