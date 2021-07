The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the NBA’s up-and-coming teams, but many have questioned whether or not they will be capable of winning a title down the road. The modern NBA caters to shooters, so rather than predicting Ja Morant as the NBA’s next title-winning star, many people expect Trae Young or Luka Doncic to take over the league. Both of those players are elite shooters who will likely guide their team to impressive 3-point shooting numbers.