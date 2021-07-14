Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds

ACDSee Luxea Video Editor 6 is one of the most intuitive and easy to use video editing programs we’ve ever used. And while it’s clearly not aimed at professionals, the software provides all the features and functionality the majority of users will ever need and more. Plus, this software is so easy to use that anyone with even basic video editing experience will be able to use it immediately without the need to follow tutorials and with free, lifetime and subscription-based licensing options available, this Windows-only software provides an option for every budget.