Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds
Seamless black or white backgrounds are excellent for focussing the attention of your viewers onto the main subject of your images. By rendering the backdrop a solid shade, there are no distracting details, jostling for dominance. This type of background works equally well for portraits, still life shots and macro subjects, however the large expanse of bright or dark area can confuse your camera's metering system. A black seamless background will often trick a camera into overexposing, since the system will perceive a low level of reflected light and therefore 'assume' ambient light levels are low.
