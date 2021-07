A home gym is an excellent alternative to a membership at a commercial gym. While it can be an investment up front, you’ll save money over time on fees. Plus, you can workout whenever you like, in whatever you want, and blast any beats you desire. You also don’t have to wait while someone else finishes at a station, and you can customize your equipment to help you reach your fitness and health goals. It’s not all about giant machines and big weights; you can still achieve results with simple equipment and limited space – you just need to be smart and clear about your objectives.