(RTTNews) - Computer security giant NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is in advanced talks to acquire rival Avast. The Board of Avast confirms that it is in advanced discussions regarding a possible merger of Avast with Norton. The company is worth $7.2 billion in the present market but the deal might set Norton back more than $8 billion. However, the company has not specified any terms of the discussion. According to Avast, it has more than 435 million users currently. The company was founded by Pavel Baudiš and Eduard Kucera in 1988 as Alwil and the duo holds 35% of the company's stake. The company went public in 2018 on the London stock exchange after changing its name to Avast in 2010. CVC Capital Partners held 23% of the company shares when it went public. Avast reported an $893 million revenue in 2020.