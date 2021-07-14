Cancel
Our critics' guide to what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

By Neal Justin
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindy Kaling continues to pay homage to John Hughes' films — with one important difference. While the "Sixteen Candles" director had no time for diversity, show creator Kaling embraces it, especially in the second season of this lovable teen comedy about an Indian-American girl bumbling her way through high school. The stakes are higher this time around as her posse deals with abusive boyfriends, eating disorders and getting suspended. John McEnroe is so pitch perfect as the fiery narrator, you'll wish he recorded every audiobook on the market. Netflix.

