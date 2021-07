Are These Top Penny Stocks on Your August Watchlist?. With August right around the corner, investors are searching for the best penny stocks to buy now. To do so is a combination of research and having a proper trading strategy for penny stocks. This year investors should also consider the effects of social media on the stock market. Websites such as Reddit and Twitter have become major influences on price action. Because of this, it’s important to stay up to date in order to stay ahead of the newest trends.