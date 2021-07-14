The Weeknd Receives 3 Emmy Noms for SB LV Halftime Performance

Floyd Mayweather may have some explaining to do with his girlfriend Anna Monroe…. ICYMI, the boxing champ was caught by paparazzi taking a stroll through the streets of New York City on Tuesday with his former lover, Gallienne Nabila. During the walk, Floyd had his arm wrapped around the 25-year-old model, who wore a snakeskin top and sported a massive diamond engagement ring. According to The Sun, the pair later got into his SUV before dashing off to an unknown location. You can take a look at the photos obtained by the publication HERE.