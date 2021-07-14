Cancel
The Weeknd Receives 3 Emmy Noms for SB LV Halftime Performance

By Kim SoMajor
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thrilling halftime performance The Weeknd put on for Super Bowl LV in February at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida earned him three Emmy nominations. On Tuesday (July 13), The 2021 Emmy Awards revealed their full list of nominations, and the Candian musician is in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control For A Special categories.

