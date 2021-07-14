Delta Air Lines Earnings Top, American Airlines Sees Positive Cash Flow

The shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) have lost 20% in value since April as concerns of a new coronavirus wave lowered investor confidence in the airline and hotel industries. While the company is likely to report a net loss for the second quarter, government aid has been limiting cash burn during the pandemic. Despite the ongoing recovery in passenger traffic, Southwest’s second quarter revenues are likely to contract by 38% (y-o-y). Notably, the company’s high operating margin is key to superior returns in the airline industry. Trefis believes that the recent dip in the stock price is an opportunity for gains given just $1 billion operating cash outflow last year. We highlight the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2020 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Southwest Airlines Earnings Preview.