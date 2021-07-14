Cancel
Halsey to debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 14 (ANI): Before her album is released on August 27, singer-songwriter Halsey will bring 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' the film to theaters on August 3. As per Variety, the 26-year-old singer, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with...

