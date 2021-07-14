Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Landry returns from back issues to help ACS quest

By NEAL MCCLELLAND
Daily Iberian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo hear Acadiana Christian’s Kaiser Landry talk about what he does on the football field, one could almost imagine you’re reading a book about Football 101. And to listen to what he does on the field, you really don’t need to read the book. “I guard the other team’s wide...

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Bac#American Football#Acs#Christian#Lions#Acel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
Posted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
Florida State247Sports

Mike Leach explains Bobby Bowden's impact on college football

On Wednesday, the college football world was struck by a somber moment when legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden announced that he has a terminal condition. Shortly after that news broke, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach spoke about Bowden’s impact on the sport. During his turn at the...
NFLNBC Sports

Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him

Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans blame CB Bucknor for latest loss to Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with second place in the NL Central in sight. The Cardinals were just a half-game back of the Reds for second in the NL Central heading into the night. It also gave them an opportunity to jump the Reds in the NL Wild Card standings.
Nebraska StateDaily Iberian

Nebraska roster updates: Walk-on transfers added at wide receiver and defensive back

Nebraska has made walk-on additions to its wide receiver and defensive back corps. Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, hasn't played in a game since 2018. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior comes to Lincoln after catching 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and 23 for 246 and a score as a sophomore in 2018.
Montana StateDaily Iberian

Montana State lands commitment from Red Lodge's Burke Mastel

Burke Mastel anticipated landing at the NAIA level once he concluded his high school career. When he sent his highlights out, the Red Lodge lineman was surprised the Division I schools in Montana offered him to play. At that point, his choice became clear. Mastel, who was an all-Eastern B...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dalton Risner motivated heading into year three

Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner is ready to play football right now and is motivated to show it on the field. In the newest episode of The Manely Broncos Podcast, Dalton Risner spoke on a variety of topics. One Risner spoke openly on his performance and evaluation along with expectations he has for himself.
NFLhazard-herald.com

DAK BACK

Dak: Ankle "The last thing I'm thinking about" Last time we heard from him, Dak Prescott insisted he had "buried" the ankle injury that cut his 2020 season so short.
College SportsDaily Iberian

Hayden Schwartz commits

Nebraska nabs commitment from 2022 Florida DL Hayden Schwartz. Hayden Schwartz made an official visit to Nebraska on June 11 during a robust recruiting stretch occurring around the nation.
College SportsPrinceton Daily Clarion

Ty Robinson

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, redshirt freshman DL Ty Robinson. One way or another, Nebraska taking the next step on defense is going to include Ty Robinson being on the field a lot. That's intriguing, right?
NFLmilehighsports.com

Drew Lock working with Dalton Risner to improve this offseason

Drew Lock has to make a large leap in his development this offseason in order to hold on to the starting job, and he’s leaving no stone unturned in his quest to accomplish just that. He’s asked for Peyton Manning for help during the offseason, and now we know he’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Broken Records: 2,000-yard rushing seasons are hard to come by

I remember in 2003 when Jamal Lewis became just the fifth NFL running back to achieve 2,000 rushing yards in a regular season. Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry would repeat the feat in 2009, 2012 and 2020, respectively. It required such a particular amount of scheming on offense beyond the pure grit, longevity and skill from the running back position itself in order to get there. The mark is not one we see repeated with any sort of regularity.
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Mike Leach wants NCAA football playoffs expanded to 64 teams

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach believes the proposed 12-team football playoff is a good start but he would ultimately love to see an expansion to 64 teams. Leach, when asked whether 12 teams is enough, said Wednesday, “It’s never enough.”. “But I’ll tell you what,” he said, “Mark Keenum,...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

MSU football: Mike Leach likes his quarterback room. Will that be enough?

Mike Leach, along with wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule took the podium to represent Mississippi State at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. As it often is when Leach gets behind a microphone, the conversation centered around the offense. The Bulldogs struggled in Leach’s first season, ranking 13th in points per game, 11th in total points and last in the conference in rushing. The Bulldogs did, however, rank in the top half of the league in total passing yards and passing yards per game, which is to be expected in Leach’s Air Raid scheme. The offense found its footing a bit in the final third of the season as freshman Will Rogers took control from struggling grad transfer KJ Costello. Rogers threw for 1,976 yard and 11 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions in 9 games (8 starts) and completed 69% of his passes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy