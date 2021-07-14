Landry returns from back issues to help ACS quest

Mike Leach, along with wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule took the podium to represent Mississippi State at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. As it often is when Leach gets behind a microphone, the conversation centered around the offense. The Bulldogs struggled in Leach’s first season, ranking 13th in points per game, 11th in total points and last in the conference in rushing. The Bulldogs did, however, rank in the top half of the league in total passing yards and passing yards per game, which is to be expected in Leach’s Air Raid scheme. The offense found its footing a bit in the final third of the season as freshman Will Rogers took control from struggling grad transfer KJ Costello. Rogers threw for 1,976 yard and 11 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions in 9 games (8 starts) and completed 69% of his passes.