Fed’s Daly says inflation temporary, taper may start by year-end

nationalmortgagenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer price spikes, which in June surged the most since 2008, will likely be a temporary feature of an economy that’s quickly recovering from the pandemic, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. Daly, who said she is “bullish” about the economy going into the fall, said...

